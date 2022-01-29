Andaman & Nicobar Islands rural polls & Port Blair Municipal Council election to be held on March 6

The Election Commissioner of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Narendra Kumar has announced that the election to all gram panchayats, panchayat samitis, Zilla Parishad and Port Blair Municipal Council of the union territory will be held on March 6.

Election to the gram panchayat of Netaji Nagar and Hut Bay will not be held, a press note issued by the Election Commission, Andaman and Nicobar Islands said on Friday.

It said the notification for the election to all gram panchayats (except Netaji Nagar and Hut Bay), all panchayat samitis, Zilla Parishad – South Andaman, Zilla Parishad – North and Middle Andaman and Port Blair Municipal Council will be issued on February 4.

The last date for filing nomination is February 11 while scrutiny will take place on February 12 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is February 14.

The election will take place on March 6 and counting of votes will be held on March 8.

It said that the Model Code of Conduct comes into force with immediate effect.

The Commission has decided to increase the duration of the polls by two hours so as to ensure complete compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms to ensure public safety.