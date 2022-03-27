scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Must Read

Andaman & Nicobar Islands MP wins Sansad Ratna Award

Sharma said the award is recognition of his hard work in his constituency. He said he has also worked towards the rights of children in the area.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 27, 2022 1:33:05 am
MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma (Twitter/@KuldeepRSharma)

Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma was awarded the Sansad Ratna Award 2022 in New Delhi on Saturday. Sharma said the award is recognition of his hard work in his constituency.

He said he has also worked towards the rights of children in the area. The award was given by Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sushil Chandra, in the presence of Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 26: Latest News

Advertisement