Andaman & Nicobar Islands MP wins Sansad Ratna Award

Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma was awarded the Sansad Ratna Award 2022 in New Delhi on Saturday. Sharma said the award is recognition of his hard work in his constituency.

He said he has also worked towards the rights of children in the area. The award was given by Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sushil Chandra, in the presence of Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal.