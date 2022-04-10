Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale, hit Andaman and Nicobar island at a little after 4 pm on Sunday.

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck 70km ENE of Campbell Bay at 4.13 pm.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 10-04-2022, 16:13:26 IST, Lat: 7.24 & Long: 94.50, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 70km ENE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/2YZWG9Sdlc @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/WZiUCJ0FYB — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 10, 2022

The island experienced another quake of 4.9 on Richter Scale earlier in the day at 7.02 am.