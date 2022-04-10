scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The island experienced another quake of 4.9 on Richter Scale earlier in the day at 7.02 am.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 10, 2022 5:15:11 pm
According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck 70km ENE of Campbell Bay at 4.13 pm. (Photo: NCS)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale, hit Andaman and Nicobar island at a little after 4 pm on Sunday.

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck 70km ENE of Campbell Bay at 4.13 pm.

