Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Andaman Gangrape case: Woman challenges bail to former chief secy, SC issues notice

The woman had alleged that Narain and another accused raped her in April-May 2022 after luring her with the promise of a government job.

Jitendra Narain, the former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary, is facing allegations of gangrape and sexual abuse. (Photo: Twitter/@jitendra_narain)

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a plea by a woman seeking cancellation of bail granted to former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Jitendra Narain, one of the accused named in her gangrape case.

A Bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Ahsanuddin Amanullah issued notice on the plea, which contended that the Calcutta High Court Circuit Bench at Port Blair granted bail to the accused IAS officer “in a very casual manner” without considering the woman’s objections.

The plea said “unless the bail order of February 20, 2023 is quashed and/or set aside and stayed, unless the principal accused is directed to surrender before the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Port Blair and unless the police authority is directed to take the principal accused (Narain) into custody”, he may destroy evidence taking advantage of the bail.

Though she complained to the local police, no FIR was registered and it was only after she lodged a complaint before a magistrate court that an FIR was filed on October 1, 2022. Narain had by this time taken over as the chairman of the Delhi Financial Corporation.

On October 20 last year, the Delhi High Court granted Narain interim protection from arrest after which he approached the Calcutta High Court Circuit Bench sitting at Port Blair seeking extension of time. The Circuit Bench continued the relief and asked him to appear before the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case.

The Andaman administration challenged this before the SC, which asked Narain to approach the jurisdictional court in the Union Territory for anticipatory bail in the case.

The Andaman court rejected his plea following which Narain was taken into custody on November 10, 2022.

He filed multiple bail applications which were rejected by the Circuit Bench of the HC. On February 20 , Narain was granted bail. Opposing his bail plea, the victim’s counsel told the court that the accused was very influential and “had destroyed the entire CCTV footage of his bungalow (where she was allegedly gang-raped) with the help of some of the officers of the Andaman and Nicobar administration”.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 03:40 IST
