Police probe ‘extremist links’ after arson at ancient Kerala synagogue

The Keralam Police are investigating suspected extremist links following an arson attack at the Kadavumbagam Synagogue near the Ernakulam market.

Kochi city police have arrested 32-year-old Ebin Paul in connection with the incident, which occurred at 2.30 am on Monday. According to the police, Paul, a resident of Puthancruz in Ernakulam district, set fire to the boards of a horticulture nursery maintained by the synagogue’s management committee.

“We have found suspicious chats on his mobile phone. There are suspicious links that we have to verify after forensic examination of his digital devices,” Kochi Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun K Pavithran said. “During questioning, he said he was acting at the behest of a person. The chat refers to arson. Screenshots on his mobile phone show past financial transactions with that person. We are trying to establish the identity of the person he was communicating with. Since the synagogue is a place of international significance, we have taken the matter seriously.”