Police probe ‘extremist links’ after arson at ancient Kerala synagogue

The accused, who has been arrested, allegedly set fire to a nursery maintained by the synagogue’s management committee; police are examining his phone for clues to a suspected associate and past financial transactions

Written by: Shaju Philip
2 min readThiruvananthapuramUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 12:56 PM IST
Kadavumbagam Synagogue near the Ernakulam market.Kadavumbagam Synagogue near the Ernakulam market.
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The Keralam Police are investigating suspected extremist links following an arson attack at the Kadavumbagam Synagogue near the Ernakulam market.

Kochi city police have arrested 32-year-old Ebin Paul in connection with the incident, which occurred at 2.30 am on Monday. According to the police, Paul, a resident of Puthancruz in Ernakulam district, set fire to the boards of a horticulture nursery maintained by the synagogue’s management committee.

“We have found suspicious chats on his mobile phone. There are suspicious links that we have to verify after forensic examination of his digital devices,” Kochi Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun K Pavithran said. “During questioning, he said he was acting at the behest of a person. The chat refers to arson. Screenshots on his mobile phone show past financial transactions with that person. We are trying to establish the identity of the person he was communicating with. Since the synagogue is a place of international significance, we have taken the matter seriously.”

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According to the police, Paul drove to the synagogue premises, poured petrol on the horticulture nursery and threw a flame at it from a short distance. The synagogue is situated behind the nursery, which also houses an aquarium. Paul recorded the act on his mobile phone.

“The incident came to the notice of the police on Monday morning. We tracked down the youth after examining CCTV footage from the premises and the car’s registration number. He was staying in rented accommodation in Puthancruz. Later, the local police recovered synthetic drugs and heroin from his premises. A separate case has been registered in connection with the drug seizure,” the police said.

Pavithran said Paul was a graduate. The probe has also revealed his alleged involvement in a previous arson incident in Muvattupuzha, in Ernakulam district. He had allegedly carried out another arson attack near a car showroom.

The Kadavumbagam Synagogue is widely recognised as one of the oldest surviving synagogues in the Indian subcontinent. Originally constructed around 1200 CE, it is also described as the oldest active synagogue in the Commonwealth. Another prominent synagogue, the Paradesi Synagogue in Mattancherry, was built in 1568.

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Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

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