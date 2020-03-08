End of an era: ‘Dravidian Everest’, gen secy of DMK for 43 years

DMK General Secretary Kalyanasundaram Anbazhagan passed away on Saturday. DMK General Secretary Kalyanasundaram Anbazhagan passed away on Saturday.

Veteran Tamil leader K Anbazhagan, who served as general secretary of DMK for 43 years, died on Saturday at a hospital in Chennai. He was 97.

He is survived by two daughters and son.

Anbazhagan was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on February 24 following age-related problems. His health condition worsened a week ago.

DMK president M K Stalin, who announced the death in the early hours of Saturday, declared mourning for a week, with party flags at half-mast in DMK offices.

In a handwritten letter released earlier in the day, Stalin condoled the veteran leader’s death by calling it the fall of a “Dravidian Everest”. He wrote that Anbazhagan’s political wisdom will guide the party in future. If his father, late M Karunanidhi, had brought him up, Stalin wrote that Anbazhagan had moulded him.

He wrote that Anbazhagan played a source of inspiration and encouragement. Even when his father died, Stalin wrote, he took solace in the fact that “Periyappa” (Anbazhagan) was still there for him”. “Who is there for me to seek advises now? How will I solace myself?” Stalin wrote.

When Karunanidhi was blamed for building a family dynasty with Stalin’s entry into DMK, the youth wing under Stalin was monitored by Anbazhagan. In January 2017, when Karunanidhi was unwell and declared unable to look after party affairs, it was a DMK general council meeting presided over by Anbazhagan which had declared Stalin as the president of the party, a position held by Karunanidhi since 1969.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, in a statement, called Anbazhagan’s demise an “irreparable loss to Tamil Nadu politics”. Stating that they are deeply saddened at the death of a veteran leader who had deep belief in the Dravidian principles, the statement recalled Anbazhagan’s close association with Tamil social reformer Periyar, DMK founder C N Annadurai, AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran (MGR), and Karunanidhi.

Paying respects at Anbazhagan’s residence, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth said the entire wealth that Anbazhagan earned in his six decades of active political life was just high regard and respect.

Known as “Perasiriyar” (Professor) in Tamil Nadu politics for his decade-long career as a lecturer of Tamil at Pachaiyappa’s College in the 1940s and ’50s, Anbazhagan was one of the closest friends of late Karunanidhi. He was often referred to by DMK leaders as a man who had spent more time with Karunanidhi in his lifetime than even his extended family.

Anbazhagan resigned as a lecturer and successfully contested the Assembly elections from Egmore constituency in 1957. While he lost the 1962 state elections, he was elected to Lok Sabha from Tiruchengode constituency in 1967.

Anbazhagan served as four-time minister in state governments under the DMK and was a nine-term MLA. He was elected to the Lok Sabha once. He was one of the few stalwarts in Tamil Nadu who witnessed the evolution of the state’s Dravidian politics.

In the DMK’s journey as a Dravidian party since Annadurai’s death, Anbazhagan is said to have played a key role in Karunanidhi’s success, and making his hold over the party unquestionable.

Anbazhagan’s death marks the end of an era, for he was among the leaders who led the Dravidian movement in association with Periyar and Annadurai.

A close associate of Periyar and Annadurai, he had read Periyar’s writings from childhood. Anbazhagan was against caste hierarchy and the Brahminical power hierarchy in Hinduism. In one of his speeches at a function marking the launch of Justice Party a decade ago, he said that if the British were not in India, “non-Brahmins may still have been reeling under the oppression of dominant caste”.

