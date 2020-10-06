Anarchists conspiring to promote caste, communal riots: Yogi

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

Reiterating his allegation that “conspiracies are being hatched every day” against his government by “those who want to incite caste and communal riots”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that“ some anarchists who can’t bear to see development in the state are conspiring to promote communal frenzy and violence on caste lines”.

The Chief Minister has been speaking out amid the Opposition’s protest against the government’s handling of the Hathras incident in which a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and killed. All the accused in the case belong to upper caste. The government on Saturday ordered a CBI probe after widespread outrage and criticism.

“In a state where every job used to be given on the basis of caste, we have given more than 3 lakh jobs in three years… We have a roadmap for proving 3 lakh more government jobs in the coming year or so. We have also worked for 20 lakh youths to get private jobs… But how can those people who are against the country and society would accept this? They wanted a weak Uttar Pradesh, full of riots and lawlessness. Now, as their intentions are not bearing fruition, they are conspiring. I want to tell you that this is a BJP government. We will ensure security and respect to everyone. This is our promise. But, if someone tries to ruin the atmosphere of the state, then we will deal with them strictly,” Adityanath told party workers and leaders during a video-conference while reviewing campaigning for the upcoming Assembly bypoll in Tundla, a reserved constituency.

Referring to the return of the BJP at the Centre under Narendra Modi in 2014, Adityanath said, “In the last six years, a positive emotion has emerged in the country. The entire world is praising this. The UP government has also worked along the path shown by the Prime Minister to make India self-reliant, best and strong… But some anarchists can’t bear to see this change. Hence, these people are conspiring to promote communal frenzy and violence on caste lines. In the recent past, some of their conspiracies have been exposed,” the CM said.

Everyone is aware that the Samajwadi Party is synonymous with anarchy, while the Bahujan Samaj Party stands for corruption, he said.

“As far as Congress is concerned, they have no support on the ground. Hence, you (BJP workers) have no competition from other parties. The BJP’s win on all the seven seats of the bypolls is definite,” he said and exhorted party workers to ensure record margin wins for the party.

“We, being members of a nationalistic political party, must give a befitting reply to these anarchists through development-oriented efforts,” he added.

He told party workers to make voters “aware of the work done by them”, and directed them to use social media for campaigning as no big gatherings will be held due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

