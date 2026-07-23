2,500 youths picked up across Kashmir in crackdown over cop’s killing

A day after a police head constable was killed in a terror attack in Anantnag, the homes of two local terrorists believed to be active were demolished in the early hours of Thursday.

Similar demolitions had followed the Pahalgam attack in April 2025, when the homes of at least nine suspected terrorists were blown up in different parts of the Valley. On Thursday, the homes of Haroon Ganie and Adil Ahmad Thokar were demolished in the Hasanpora and Bijbehara areas of south Kashmir.

Head constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, a resident of Budgam in Central Kashmir, who was posted with the Indian Reserve Police and attached with the Special Operations Group, was on Amarnath Yatra duty. The annual pilgrimage is currently suspended because of inclement weather. CCTV footage of the incident shows him being shot at close range by a lone terrorist.