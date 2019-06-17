Anantnag terror attack: J&K cop succumbs, toll climbs to six

A Jammu & Kashmir police inspector, who was critically injured in a terror attack in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district earlier this week, succumbed to his injuries in New Delhi on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Arshad Khan, Station House Officer (SHO) of Anantnag, was airlifted to Delhi’s AIIMS for specialised treatment.

“We deeply mourn the sad demise of our brave heart Inspector Arshad Khan who was injured while fighting terrorists on 12th of this month on K P Road Anantnag. The entire Police Pariwar is behind the bereaved family in this hour of grief. We salute your valour,” J&K police tweeted on Sunday evening.

With Arshad’s death, the number of security personnel killed in the attack has climbed to six.

Five CRPF personnel were killed when militants on Wednesday targeted a CRPF deployment in Anantnag district. The attack was the first major attack after the attack in Pulwama that prompted the Balakot air strikes, in February.

Soon after the attack, SHO Khan and three CRPF personnel were shifted to Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Subsequently, Khan was shifted to Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) for treatment. The condition of the three CRPF men is stated to be stable, said the officials.

Khan is survived by parents, wife and two sons aged two and five years.