J&K police share photos of martyred Kashmir cop’s son at wreath-laying ceremony

A day after a Jammu and Kashmir cop succumbed to the injuries he suffered in a terror attack in South Kashmir, J&K police shared two heart-wrenching photos of a police officer carrying the deceased’s son in his arms during the wreath-laying ceremony at District Police Lines, Srinagar, on Monday.

In the photos, a teary-eyed M Haseeb Mughal, SSP Srinagar, is seen carrying martyr Arshad Khan’s son while paying tributes to his colleague. The ceremony was attended by advisers to Governor, Army, CAPF, police officers, Khan’s family members and colleagues.

Khan, who was critically injured in the attack in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district earlier this week, succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Arshad Khan, Station House Officer (SHO) of Anantnag, was airlifted to Delhi’s AIIMS for specialised treatment.

Five CRPF personnel were also killed when the militants targeted a CRPF deployment in Anantnag district last Wednesday. With Arshad’s death, the number of security personnel killed in the attack has climbed to six.

“We deeply mourn the sad demise of our brave heart Inspector Arshad Khan who was injured while fighting terrorists on 12th of this month on K P Road Anantnag. The entire Police Pariwar is behind the bereaved family in this hour of grief. We salute your valour,” J&K police had tweeted on Sunday evening.

Khan is survived by parents, wife and two sons aged two and five years.