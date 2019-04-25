J-K: Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag district

At least two militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday. The encounter took place at Bagender Mohalla of Bijbehara in Anantnag.
Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site. The police have cautioned citizens not to visit the encounter site until it is sanitised by the bomb disposal team. A search operation is underway.
#Bijbehara #encounter update: 02 #terrorists killed in exchange of fire. Arms & ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice @AnantnagPolice pic.twitter.com/bKPvXWlLa6
Further details are awaited.