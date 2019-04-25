J-K: Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag district

Toggle Menu
Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site. The police have cautioned citizens not to visit the encounter site until it is sanitised by the bomb disposal team. A search operation is underway.

Security personnel in Kashmir. (file/Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

At least two militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday. The encounter took place at Bagender Mohalla of Bijbehara in Anantnag.

Further details are awaited.

