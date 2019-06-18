Toggle Menu
J&K: Militants, security forces locked in encounter in Anantnag district

The incident comes in less than 24 hours after an Army Major and a militant were killed, while another officer and two troopers were injured in an encounter between security forces and the ultras in Anantnag district.

There were no reports of casualties on either side so far. (Express Photo/Representational)

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Tuesday morning. There were no reports of casualties on either side so far. The operation is underway.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after an Army Major and a militant were killed, while another officer and two troopers were injured in an encounter between security forces and the ultras in Anantnag district. An unidentified militant was also killed in the gunfight and his body was recovered.

In a separate incident Monday, an attack took place when a patrol unit of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles was moving towards Arihal village in Pulwama. Jammu-Kashmir police said six army jawans and two civilians were injured in the blast.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

