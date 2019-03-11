Anantkumar Hegde’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi: How does a man born to Muslim father, Christian mom be a Hindu?

In yet another controversial remark, Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde on Monday questioned the identity of Rahul Gandhi and wondered if the Congress chief can prove how “a person born to a Muslim father and Christian mother became a Gandhi”.

While referring to the Congress leader’s demands for proof of the recently-conducted Balakot airstrikes, Hegde said, “Rahul Gandhi is asking for proof of airstrikes conducted by our soldiers in Pakistan. But, I will ask, what is the proof that he is a Hindu? How did a person born to a Muslim father and Christian mother become a Gandhi? A Brahmin? Will he give DNA proof?”

Hegde added, “When Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated, DNA of his kin was needed to establish his identity. When the sample of Rahul’s DNA was asked Sonia Gandhi refused to give. Instead, she asked to take samples of Priyanka. It’s not a joke. I can show it on records.”

This is perhaps not the first time that the BJP leader has launched an attack on Gandhi. Earlier too, he had called the Congress supremo “a hybrid specimen” that cannot be found in any laboratory in the world. “He (Rahul Gandhi) does not know this country. He has no clue about religion. Look how they lie. A father who is a Muslim, a mother who is a Christian and the son is supposed to be a Brahmin. How is that even possible?” he had said.