Andhra chainsaw attacker’s leg amputated after police shot at him during encounter

The right leg of the 21-year-old suspect in the attack on a Class 10 girl with a chainsaw at a school in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Saturday has been amputated, doctors said. The amputation followed injuries he sustained in police firing.

The surgery was performed at the Anantapur Government General Hospital early Tuesday morning. “Due to the loss of blood circulation to the right leg after the police firing, gangrene had developed. That part of the leg became nonviable, and we had to amputate above the knee to prevent spread of infection,” Dr D Malleswari, medical superintendent of the hospital, told The Indian Express.

The suspect was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night with injuries to both legs after police opened fire. Police said a team that went to arrest him was attacked with a knife.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The suspect also underwent surgery on his left leg, which was severely damaged in the firing. Doctors said the surgery lasted several hours and that he is now stable.

On Saturday morning, the suspect allegedly forced his way into a local school and attacked a Class 10 student with a mechanised chainsaw. The girl suffered deep cuts to her neck and abdomen, while her right hand was nearly severed. Another girl who tried to intervene was also seriously injured. Police sources say the suspect knew the girl and had romantic inclinations towards her, and that her family had told him to stay away.

The attack triggered panic at the school. The Education Department has deputed a team of 20 counsellors to provide support to students and teachers.

The primary victim is now being treated at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, where doctors performed orthopaedic and plastic surgeries before shifting her to a paediatric intensive care unit. Doctors said she was off the ventilator.

Story continues below this ad

“After assessing her health, doctors at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, decided to remove the ventilator, and she was breathing normally,” Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said Tuesday morning. Andhra’s HRD Minister N Lokesh said the girl was showing steady improvement.

“Her eyes are open, and all vital parameters remain stable. Initial ophthalmology and neurosurgery reviews show no major concerns. Further detailed eye evaluations and ortho surgery will follow later this week. Continuous monitoring is underway, and we are praying for a full and speedy recovery,” he said.

Yadav said the girl’s condition was stable and that she was being fed through a nasal tube. “A blood transfusion was performed due to anaemia. Physiotherapy is being provided to assist with limb movement and chest exercises.