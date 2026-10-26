After JD(U) expelled Anant Singh, his wife gets an eviction order: Vacate residence by November 25

The Bihar government on Monday asked former Mokama MLA Neelam Devi, wife of expelled JD(U) legislator Anant Kumar Singh, to vacate her official residence at 1 Mall Road in Patna by November 25, following her removal from the State-level Programme Implementation Committee and the withdrawal of her deputy ministerial status.

The development comes two days after the Janata Dal (United) expelled Singh and Devi from the party for six years over alleged anti-party activities. The party has also sought Singh’s disqualification as a member of the Bihar Assembly, with JD(U) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha saying on Monday that the matter was under process and that a notice would be issued soon.

In an official letter dated October 26, the Bihar government’s Building Construction Department said Devi’s nomination as a member of the State-level Programme Implementation Committee had been cancelled with immediate effect through a Cabinet Secretariat Department notification issued the same day.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The letter states that bungalow number 1 on Mall Road had been allotted to her through a departmental order dated May 19, 2026, because of her position on the committee. Citing Rule 11(2)(1) of the Patna Central Pool Accommodation Rules, 1986, it says that “the permissible period for retaining the accommodation after the termination of the position is only one month”. The letter adds that this period ends on November 25, 2026, and requests her to vacate the premises by then.

Devi had reportedly been inducted into the committee on March 16, 2024, when she was an MLA from Mokama. She had switched from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to the JD(U) ahead of the February 2024 Assembly trust vote and voted in support of the Nitish Kumar government. She continued to hold the committee position after the change of government under Samrat Choudhary.

Kushwaha, speaking to reporters after visiting the Assembly on Monday, said the party had submitted its recommendation to the Assembly Speaker on Sunday seeking action against Singh’s membership.

“We submitted the letter to the Assembly Speaker yesterday seeking action to terminate his membership. I came today to find out what action had been taken,” Kushwaha said. He added that he had spoken to the Assembly Secretary, who informed him that the process was under way. “The action is underway. A notice and other formalities are being processed. Quick action will be taken,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

The JD(U) has accused Singh of campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Kumar against its nominee, Neeraj Kumar, in the Patna Graduates’ constituency election to the Bihar Legislative Council. It has also cited Singh’s repeated criticism of senior party leaders and the leadership.

Singh, however, has shown little inclination to reconcile with the party. Following his expulsion, he said he had no regrets and asserted that the JD(U) had no political future. “I will make my own party… I never asked for a ticket,” he said.

He also maintained that he had no personal differences with former chief minister Nitish Kumar and would meet him again, adding that he would not criticise the JD(U) chief regardless of which party he joined.