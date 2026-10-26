After JD(U) expelled Anant Singh, his wife gets an eviction order: Vacate residence by November 25

The JD(U) has accused Singh of campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party candidate in the Patna Graduates’ constituency election

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
3 min readOct 26, 2026 06:19 PM IST
The letter states that bungalow number 1 on Mall Road had been allotted to her through a departmental order dated May 19, 2026, because of her position on the committee.The letter states that bungalow number 1 on Mall Road had been allotted to her through a departmental order dated May 19, 2026, because of her position on the committee. (File Photo)
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The Bihar government on Monday asked former Mokama MLA Neelam Devi, wife of expelled JD(U) legislator Anant Kumar Singh, to vacate her official residence at 1 Mall Road in Patna by November 25, following her removal from the State-level Programme Implementation Committee and the withdrawal of her deputy ministerial status.

The development comes two days after the Janata Dal (United) expelled Singh and Devi from the party for six years over alleged anti-party activities. The party has also sought Singh’s disqualification as a member of the Bihar Assembly, with JD(U) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha saying on Monday that the matter was under process and that a notice would be issued soon.

In an official letter dated October 26, the Bihar government’s Building Construction Department said Devi’s nomination as a member of the State-level Programme Implementation Committee had been cancelled with immediate effect through a Cabinet Secretariat Department notification issued the same day.

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Also Read | JD(U) expels Bihar MLA Anant Singh, ex-MLA Neelam Devi for 6 years for ‘anti-party activities’

The letter states that bungalow number 1 on Mall Road had been allotted to her through a departmental order dated May 19, 2026, because of her position on the committee. Citing Rule 11(2)(1) of the Patna Central Pool Accommodation Rules, 1986, it says that “the permissible period for retaining the accommodation after the termination of the position is only one month”. The letter adds that this period ends on November 25, 2026, and requests her to vacate the premises by then.

Devi had reportedly been inducted into the committee on March 16, 2024, when she was an MLA from Mokama. She had switched from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to the JD(U) ahead of the February 2024 Assembly trust vote and voted in support of the Nitish Kumar government. She continued to hold the committee position after the change of government under Samrat Choudhary.

Kushwaha, speaking to reporters after visiting the Assembly on Monday, said the party had submitted its recommendation to the Assembly Speaker on Sunday seeking action against Singh’s membership.

“We submitted the letter to the Assembly Speaker yesterday seeking action to terminate his membership. I came today to find out what action had been taken,” Kushwaha said. He added that he had spoken to the Assembly Secretary, who informed him that the process was under way. “The action is underway. A notice and other formalities are being processed. Quick action will be taken,” he said.

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The JD(U) has accused Singh of campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Kumar against its nominee, Neeraj Kumar, in the Patna Graduates’ constituency election to the Bihar Legislative Council. It has also cited Singh’s repeated criticism of senior party leaders and the leadership.

Singh, however, has shown little inclination to reconcile with the party. Following his expulsion, he said he had no regrets and asserted that the JD(U) had no political future. “I will make my own party… I never asked for a ticket,” he said.

He also maintained that he had no personal differences with former chief minister Nitish Kumar and would meet him again, adding that he would not criticise the JD(U) chief regardless of which party he joined.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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