JD(U) MLA Anant Singh, arrested in 2025 over violence in which ex-RJD man was shot and run over by a vehicle, gets bail

Violence erupted when the campaign convoys of Jan Suraaj and the JD(U), led by Anant Singh, collided. (File photo)

The Patna High Court on Thursday granted bail to JD(U) Mokama MLA Anant Singh in connection with the murder of political worker Dular Chand Yadav, who was killed during the Bihar Assembly election campaign last year.

Justice Rudra Prakash Mishra issued the order on a bond of Rs 15,000, while explicitly warning the legislator against any attempts to tamper with prosecution evidence or intimidate witnesses as the trial proceeds.

Yadav (75), who was campaigning for a candidate from Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party during the election, was killed on October 30, 2025. Singh was arrested on November 1 on allegations of orchestrating the killing.