The Indian Express group executive director and head of new media Anant Goenka and journalist Ritika Chopra have been named in the inaugural TIME100 Next India 2026 list, which TIME magazine released on Thursday. The list covers 100 emerging names from journalism, business, entertainment, science, sports, advocacy and other fields.

It is the first time TIME100 Next has expanded outside the US.

TIME’s journalists in India and around the world picked the names, with the initiative that aims to bringing India’s rising talent to a global audience.

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TIME magazine wrote:

Ritika Chopra’s journalism starts with asking questions, building relationships with sources, and following and examining the details. It’s a meticulous approach that has led Chopra to win multi­ple awards for her regular scoops, which include a 2017 exposé of India’s struggling engineering colleges; a controversial update to school textbooks in 2023 that critics alleged had political motivations; and the leak of medical entrance-­exam papers the following year.