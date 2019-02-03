Madhya Pradesh: Congress seeks Governor Anandiben Patel’s resignation

The Congress party in the state has sought the resignation of Governor Anandiben Patel accusing her of working like an agent of the BJP.

The ruling party’s allegation came in the wake of the former Gujarat chief minister’s comment made during a visit to a solar power plant in Gudh in Rewa district on Saturday. “Modi sahab ka dhyan rakhana,’’ the governor was heard telling a group of villagers who raised the issue of employment for local youths.

The comment came at the end of her interaction with the villagers. In April last year, Patel was seen advising BJP workers how to work to get votes during her to visit to Satna. “If you want to get votes you should visit homes of children, put your hand on their heads..only then will you get votes,’’ she was heard telling party,’’ she had said then prompting the Congress to say that her conduct was unbecoming of the constitutional post she held.

“If she wants to work like a BJP worker, she should resign and contest the Lok Sabha elections,’’ said Congress media in-charge Shobha Oza. She alleged that during her address to the Madhya Pradesh assembly she did not read the point about farm loan waiver and read a BJP slogan that was not part of the written speech.