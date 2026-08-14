Anand Vihar, Udhna stations to get new passenger holding areas ahead of festival rush

3 min readUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 07:07 PM IST
Indian Railways Yatri Suvidha Kendras: Anand Vihar and Udhna railway stations are set to get new Yatri Suvidha Kendras (passenger holding areas) ahead of the festive rush. The facilities are being developed to provide passengers with more organised waiting spaces and better amenities.
On Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of the projects at Anand Vihar Terminal and Udhna railway station. The review focused on speeding up the ongoing work, resolving site-related issues and ensuring that the facilities are completed on time. The meeting also covered civil works, utility shifting, structural work and passenger amenities.
“The Yatri Suvidha Kendra is to be completed before the forthcoming major festival rush to provide safer, more organised and passenger-centric arrangements,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
The Railways said facilities at Yatri Suvidha Kendras will help reduce crowding on station platforms, circulating areas and approaches during peak periods. They will also provide passengers with a more organised and comfortable place to wait before entering the station or platform.
“The Kendras will provide spacious covered waiting and seating areas, dedicated ticketing facilities, toilets and washroom facilities for men and women, drinking water and other essential passenger amenities. Public Address and passenger information systems, CCTV surveillance and security arrangements, adequate lighting, electrical and S&T facilities, display boards, signage, organised passenger circulation and furniture are also being provided,” it added.
Yatri Suvidha Kendra at Anand Vihar Terminal railway station
At Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT), the Yatri Suvidha Kendra is being developed in two phases. The phase I will provide a dedicated waiting area for around 4,000 passengers, with foundation and structural work currently underway. Phase II will increase the capacity further, allowing the facility to accommodate around 7,000 passengers once completed.
Proposed photo of Yatri Suvidha Kendra at Anand Vihar Terminal (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Yatri Suvidha Kendra at Udhna railway station
At Udhna Railway Station, the Yatri Suvidha Kendra will be able to accommodate around 15,000 passengers at a time. Once completed, it will provide better connectivity between the holding area and platforms, helping passengers move around the station more smoothly and reducing crowding.
Proposed photo of Yatri Suvidha Kendra at Udhna station (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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