Anand Vihar, Udhna stations to get new passenger holding areas ahead of festival rush

Anand Vihar and Udhna railway stations will get new Yatri Suvidha Kendras ahead of the festive rush. Check the facilities and key details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 07:07 PM IST
Proposed photos of Yatri Suvidha Kendras at Anand Vihar, Udhna stations (Image: Ministry of Railways)Proposed photos of Yatri Suvidha Kendras at Anand Vihar, Udhna stations (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Indian Railways Yatri Suvidha Kendras: Anand Vihar and Udhna railway stations are set to get new Yatri Suvidha Kendras (passenger holding areas) ahead of the festive rush. The facilities are being developed to provide passengers with more organised waiting spaces and better amenities.

On Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of the projects at Anand Vihar Terminal and Udhna railway station. The review focused on speeding up the ongoing work, resolving site-related issues and ensuring that the facilities are completed on time. The meeting also covered civil works, utility shifting, structural work and passenger amenities.

“The Yatri Suvidha Kendra is to be completed before the forthcoming major festival rush to provide safer, more organised and passenger-centric arrangements,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

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The Railways said facilities at Yatri Suvidha Kendras will help reduce crowding on station platforms, circulating areas and approaches during peak periods. They will also provide passengers with a more organised and comfortable place to wait before entering the station or platform.

“The Kendras will provide spacious covered waiting and seating areas, dedicated ticketing facilities, toilets and washroom facilities for men and women, drinking water and other essential passenger amenities. Public Address and passenger information systems, CCTV surveillance and security arrangements, adequate lighting, electrical and S&T facilities, display boards, signage, organised passenger circulation and furniture are also being provided,” it added.

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Yatri Suvidha Kendra at Anand Vihar Terminal railway station

At Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT), the Yatri Suvidha Kendra is being developed in two phases. The phase I will provide a dedicated waiting area for around 4,000 passengers, with foundation and structural work currently underway. Phase II will increase the capacity further, allowing the facility to accommodate around 7,000 passengers once completed.

Proposed photo of Yatri Suvidha Kendra at Anand Vihar Terminal (Image: Ministry of Railways) Proposed photo of Yatri Suvidha Kendra at Anand Vihar Terminal (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Yatri Suvidha Kendra at Udhna railway station

At Udhna Railway Station, the Yatri Suvidha Kendra will be able to accommodate around 15,000 passengers at a time. Once completed, it will provide better connectivity between the holding area and platforms, helping passengers move around the station more smoothly and reducing crowding.

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Proposed photo of Yatri Suvidha Kendra at Udhna station (Image: Ministry of Railways) Proposed photo of Yatri Suvidha Kendra at Udhna station (Image: Ministry of Railways)

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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