Anand Vihar, Udhna stations to get new passenger holding areas ahead of festival rush

Indian Railways Yatri Suvidha Kendras: Anand Vihar and Udhna railway stations are set to get new Yatri Suvidha Kendras (passenger holding areas) ahead of the festive rush. The facilities are being developed to provide passengers with more organised waiting spaces and better amenities.

On Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of the projects at Anand Vihar Terminal and Udhna railway station. The review focused on speeding up the ongoing work, resolving site-related issues and ensuring that the facilities are completed on time. The meeting also covered civil works, utility shifting, structural work and passenger amenities.

“The Yatri Suvidha Kendra is to be completed before the forthcoming major festival rush to provide safer, more organised and passenger-centric arrangements,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.