Anand Teltumbde moves Bombay High Court to apply for pre-arrest bail

Professor and activist Anand Teltumbde moved the Bombay High Court on Monday to apply for pre-arrest bail in the Elgaar Parishad case, two days after a Pune special court directed his release, granting him time till February 11 to apply for bail. His bail application is likely to be heard on Tuesday.

The bail plea mentions the “illegal” arrest by Pune Police on Saturday when Teltumbde landed at Mumbai airport. The professor has been charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and is accused of being part of the Elgaar Parishad on December 31, 2017, and an alleged Maoist conspiracy.

Claiming that the charges against him were false and that he had evidence that he did not attend the Elgaar Parishad event on December 31, Teltumbde said, “The day the Elgaar Parishad was held, I was attending a wedding function in Pune.”

Teltumbde also denied the claim of the Pune Police that Maoists funded his trip to Paris to attend a conference.

On charges of Maoist links, he said, “There is no such thing as an urban Maoist.”