Left parties support Teltumbde: ‘Will free those framed in false cases once this govt is voted out’

Leaders of Left parties and political activists on Wednesday expressed solidarity with Prof Anand Teltumbde, who was arrested by police at Mumbai airport and subsequently released by a Pune court.

Mehendra Singh, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said the meeting was not just convened to support Teltumbde, but every person put behind bars under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the National Security Act since the BJP came to power in the Centre and Maharastra in 2014.

“Once this government is voted out, we will free all those innocents who have been framed in false cases,” he said.

Teltumbde, a lecturer at Goa Institute of Management, is an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case and has been granted protection from arrest till February 11 by the Supreme Court.

He had come to Mumbai on February 2 to lodge an appeal with the Bombay High Court against the Pune sessions court’s rejection of his bail application. Teltumbde was present at the meeting, but did not speak.

Vijay Kulkarni of the Lok Nishan Party (Leninist) said the present situation was a war between the “fascist government and pro-democracy groups”.

“The war isn’t over just because Teltumbde has been freed by the court. Within a few days it will reach a flashpoint and we should be ready to take part in it through all forums. Only then can we save democracy,” he said.

Activist Teesta Setalvad was among those who said the case against Teltumbde was “fabricated”.

In the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Setalvad also stressed that it was the need of the hour for the Opposition to reach out and promise that they will repeal the UAPA and NSA if voted to power.