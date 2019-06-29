Anand Sharma: ‘Viable mechanism needed to revive Congress; Rahul, Sonia will be integral to solution’

It has been a month since the election results came out but there has been no honest introspection and fixing of accountability. Why?

Party leaders and workers are demoralised and disappointed. There is need to take corrective actions to revitalise the party. The outcome of the election is because of a combination of factors, not one. There is need for dispassionate, objective and honest evaluation, introspection to identify all the factors and shortcomings… then only we can take those decisions which will help us to strengthen the Congress at grassroots. There should not be any knee-jerk responses and you cannot look for scapegoats. It is a collective responsibility of all…

But what about fixing of accountability?

Accountability is collective… You cannot pick a few individuals and say that is where the accountability is… it has to be an honest and objective analysis… The Congress fought as hard as BJP on social media, but there is a huge gap… when it comes to resources… But I will not attribute the mandate only to that. Their (BJP’s) message connected.

Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that he does not want to continue as Congress president. Why are you not able to resolve the issue?

The party leadership is fully conscious of the gravity of the situation… The Congress president worked tirelessly, he campaigned hard and this situation of uncertainty is because the Working Committee has collectively and unanimously rejected the offer and urged Rahul Gandhi to continue… It is true that some viable mechanism has to be created to ensure that the organisation is fully revived and the shortcomings which were observed at different levels, right up to the booth level, in the organisational structures are corrected at the earliest… And that mechanism or whatever the structure is, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi… they will be integral and also to the solution.

But he says he doesn’t want to continue.

I am sure that he will very much be there along with Sonia for whatever the viable mechanism… Rahul Gandhi will be actively campaigning for the party… When the Assembly elections come you will see.

Many believe this uncertainty is hurting the party.

Congress has the resilience and the capacity to do course correction and revive itself…

But there is a crisis, a leadership vacuum?

Well, as of today yes… the party in its collective wisdom will have to resolve the issue… Congress is also bound by the Working Committee resolution… But to think that the party is in a limbo is not true.