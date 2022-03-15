Anand Sharma: ‘Not just enumerate, Census should also record socio-cultural diversity’

As the pandemic wanes and hopes for Census being conducted later this year rekindled, a parliamentary committee on home affairs has recommended qualitative changes in the enumeration exercise “so that the socio-cultural diversity of the country is truly represented”.

“The Committee is of the view that the Census being a pan-India decadal exercise should present the culture, traditions and diversity of the different regions of the country, along with the numerical data,” the report prepared by the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, which is headed by Congress leader Anand Sharma, has said.

The 238th report of the panel was tabled in Parliament on Monday.

The Committee noted that the number of questions in the Census have increased but the annual reports have not been written by the registrars for few censuses. It recommended that the MHA may take up with the RGI to restart the publication of annual reports from the upcoming Census onwards.

“The Committee also recommends that a separate expert group should be constituted by the RGI to examine the Census pattern since its commencement and suggest measures to bring qualitative change in the exercise so that the socio-cultural diversity of the country is truly represented in the Census,” the report said.

The report has also flagged under-utilisation of funds by the MHA in the BE 2021-22. It has said MHA was able to spend only 42.89% of the total allocation till January 31, 2022 and has expressed its disappointment at consistent under-utilisation of funds under the Capital head, particularly under the head of “Police”. This, it has said, will hamper asset creation for police forces.

It has also said that while allocation for border infrastructure has been steeply increased from Rs 2,130.32 crores (BE 2021-22) to Rs 2,700.57 crores at revised estimate (RE) stage of 2021-22, only 50% was spent. Of the 57 roads, 25 are part of ICBR Phase I, while 32 are part of ICBR Phase II. The ICBR Phase II, for construction of 104 new roads, was part of the 2020-21 budget. The government also informed the Committee that it was constructing or upgrading 32 helipads along the LAC.

“The Ministry has sought an amount of Rs 3,637.92 crores from the Ministry of Finance for the border infrastructure scheme in BE 2022-23 (projected). The Committee fails to understand the reasons for seeking such high allocation in spite of the under-utilisation of the funds allocated at RE 2021-22,” the report has said.

The government informed the committee that it was constructing 57 roads along the Line of Actual Control under the twin phases of India-China Border Roads project.

Even for Border Area Development Programme (BADP), it has said that only a sum of Rs 11.53 crore was utilised (till 31st December, 2021) against the allocated amount of Rs 565.71 crores in BE 2021-22.

“The Committee recommends that the Ministry should reconsider the requirement of funds for the Police and Union Territories keeping in view the various important schemes being followed and after carrying out realistic assessment, should pursue with the Ministry of Finance for increased allocation at the revised estimates stage,” it has added.