Amend IPC, CrPC to deal with hate speech: Home panel chairman to Amit Shah

Amid an increase in incidents of hate speech, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Anand Sharma, has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and urged the government to consider “legislative action”, including amendments to the IPC and CrPC, to deal with all manifestations of hate speech.

Pointing out that there is a “growing and disturbing trend” of hate speech targeting certain sections, Sharma said, “Actions of certain organisations and individuals in different parts of the country aimed at minorities and women, are a matter of serious concern.”

“The exhortations (that are) made inflames passions and creates an environment of insecurity and distrust,” he wrote.

Seeking the Home Minister’s intervention, Sharma wrote that “it is requested that Home Secretary be advised to sensitize the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of the states to take prompt and firm action to enforce the law and secure order”.

He wrote, “…the Government may consider legislative action, including amendments in the Indian Penal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure to effectively counter all manifestations of hate speech in the larger national interest.”

It is learnt that the Standing Committee on Home has also written to the Home Ministry seeking a report on incidents of hate speech.

Sharma’s letter comes against the backdrop of a political row over hate speeches delivered at an event in Haridwar organised by Yati Narsinghanand, and another in Delhi by ‘Hindu Yuva Vahini’.

Sharma stated that “recent incidents and orchestrated acts of violence” are making headlines in both national and global media. “They also tarnish the image of our great country, which is the world’s largest democracy. Free speech, though quintessence of democracy and enshrined in the Constitution, cannot be allowed to be misused to advocate, incite, promote or justify hatred and violence against a person or community. It is an imperative that the spirit of the Constitution is reaffirmed and protected,” he wrote.

Hate speech, he stated, is being used as a tool to promote enmity and disharmony between different groups on grounds of religion, caste and ethnicity.

“In my opinion, if left unchecked, this will severely undermine the rule of law and threaten the fundamental right of life, liberty and dignity of our citizens. India’s rich diversity is the strength of our mature democracy. This must be nurtured and preserved,” he said.