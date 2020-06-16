Anamika Shukla fraud row: Main accused among three arrested by UP STF

A Gonda woman, who claimed to be the “real”Anamika Shukla, furnished her documents to District Basic Education Officer Indrajit Prajapati in Lucknow on Tuesday. (PTI photo) A Gonda woman, who claimed to be the “real”Anamika Shukla, furnished her documents to District Basic Education Officer Indrajit Prajapati in Lucknow on Tuesday. (PTI photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) on Monday arrested three people, including the main accused, in connection with the “Anamika Shukla” scam in which several teachers got appointed in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across the state with the documents of one person. With this, seven people have been arrested in the case.

The police identified Pushpendra Singh, who was posted as assistant teacher in Farrukhabad, as the primary accused. The others held are Anand, a district coordinator at the office of the Basic Shiksha Officer in Jaunpur, and Ramnath, a senior clerk at the BSA office in Hardoi.

STF Inspector General Amitabh Yash said the three had plotted the scam. They were arrested near the new High Court building here after the police received a tip-off. The STF claimed to have recovered two cell phones, a licensed pistol, and other items, including Rs 1,180 in cash, from the accused.

The three are facing charges of fraud and other offences as the real Anamika Shukla lodged a case at the Kotwali police station in Gonda on June 11. Shukla’s educational documents were used in the scam that spans nine districts.

“Police will produce all three accused in a local court of Gonda tomorrow (Tuesday),” said Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Vishal Vikram Singh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.