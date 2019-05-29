‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’: Get a taste of BJP’s Lok Sabha success at this Surat store

Toggle Menu
PM Modi's image on the Kulfi is not made from any machine but it is handmade. The workers took 24 hours to carve Modi's face on 200 kulfis.

‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’ will be served at the parlour only till May 30, when Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the second term. (ANI)

Celebrating the BJP’s landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, a Surat-based ice-cream parlour has introduced ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’, which features a handcrafted image of the prime minister.

“‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’ is being sold very well in the city. We are selling it at a discount of 50 per cent to celebrate BJP’s victory in Lok Sabha elections,” Vivek Ajmera, owner of an ice-cream parlour in Surat, told ANI. Ajmera also said that the ingredients used in the kulfi are 100 per cent natural and contains no artificial essence.

The parlour workers took 24 hours to carve Modi’s face on 200 kulfis, he said.

The special Kulfi will be available at the parlour only till May 30, when Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for a second time.

