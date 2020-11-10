An experiment to grow saffron in Sikkim, with help from J&K

Yangyang village in South Sikkim produced its first crop of saffron this September. (Express Photo)

SO FAR, the cultivation of saffron — the most expensive spice — in India has been limited to a few areas in J&K. The Ministry of Science and Technology, through the Department of Science and Technology (DST), is now looking at extending its cultivation to some states in the Northeast.

A pilot project has yielded successful results in Yangyang village of South Sikkim, which produced its first crop of saffron this September. It was grown across 1,000 square metres. Once the quality of the saffron is assessed, this will be scaled up 10 times in Sikkim itself, said

Dr Arun K Sarma, Director General, North East Centre For Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), an autonomous body under the DST which implemented the project.

Saffron cultivation has long been restricted to a limited geographical area in J&K, mainly Pampore, followed by Budgam, Srinagar and Kishtwar districts.

“We have been thinking for sometime that the soil and weather conditions in Kashmir are similar to some areas in the Northeast. So we brought 100 kg seeds from Kashmir, along with a saffron farmer, to South Sikkim,’’ said Sarma.

The Botany and Horticulture departments of Sikkim Central University, which collaborated on the project, tested the soil pH in Yangyang, and found it similar to the saffron-growing areas of Kashmir, especially Pampore.

“Saffron seed/ corms were purchased and air-transported from Kashmir to Yangyang by the department. One saffron grower was engaged and stationed to look after the complete growing process, along with the faculty of the university,” the DST said in a statement.

The corms were irrigated during September and October, which ensured timely sprouting and good flower yields, it said. “The pH level of the soil was a particularly important factor… we are carrying out a scientific analysis of the plant to see how it compares to the saffron plant in Kashmir. If the quality is indeed similar, then the Northeast will be a good alternative site to grow saffron,’’ said Sarma.

