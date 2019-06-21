An-32 crash: Remains of all 13 IAF personnel recovered

The Mortal remains of all 13 personnel on board the Indian Air Force An-32 aircraft, which crashed in Arunachal Pradesh on June 3, were successfully recovered on Thursday, officials said, adding that the process of transporting the dead personnel to their native places for the last rites is on.

The An-32 took off from the Air Force Station in Assam’s Jorhat on June 3 at 12.27 pm, and was scheduled to land at the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Aruanchal’s Shi Yomi district. However, the aircraft’s last contact with ground staff was at 12.55pm.

“The mortal remains of the 13 brave air-warriors have been recovered and sent to Air Force Station, Jorhat. Thereafter, the mortal remains will be sent to their hometown… IAF thanks Indian Army, Indian Navy, NTRO, State administration and civil population for their unstinted support,” IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said. On June 11, the IAF said that the wreckage of the aircraft was spotted by an IAF Mi-17 helicopter 16 km north of Lipo village at an approximate elevation of 12,000 ft.

The next day, a team of mountaineers comprising IAF personnel, the Army and civilians were air-dropped to the nearest location to the crash site. The Cockpit Voice Recorder and Flight Data Recorder of the flight were recovered from the site.

The crash site lies in remote part of Arunachal Pradesh close to the China border. There are no roads up to or communication at the site and hence airlifting is the preferred mode of recovery.