AN-32 aircraft certified to fly on bio-jet fuel

The AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was Friday certified to fly on blended aviation fuel containing up to 10 per cent of indigenous bio-jet fuel.

The approval certificate was received at the aero-engine test facilities at Chandigarh by Air Commodore Sanjiv Ghuratia, Air Officer Commanding, 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD), on behalf of the IAF from P Jayapal, Chief Executive Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC).

The IAF has undertaken a series of evaluation tests and trials with this green aviation fuel for the last one year. The scope of these checks was in consonance with international aviation standards.

The indigenous bio-jet fuel was first produced by the CSIR-IIP lab at Dehradun in 2013, but could not be tested or certified for commercial use on aircraft due to lack of test facilities in the civil aviation sector.

In 2018, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, had announced IAF’s intention to permit the use of all its resources for testing and certifying the indigenous fuel.

Since then, IAF’s flight test crew and engineers have been evaluating the performance of this fuel against international standards. This is a step in promoting the ‘Make in India’ mission as this bio-fuel would be produced from Tree Borne Oils (TBOs) sourced from tribal areas and farmers, augmenting their income substantially, an IAF statement said.