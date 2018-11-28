AMU’s character is not minority but democratic: Salman Khurshid

“Aligarh’s character is more important than the minority status of AMU. The country has to understand AMU’s character, which is not a minority character but a democratic one. AMU has never discriminated on the lines of religion,” said senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on the occasion of Aligarh Muslim University’s Founder’s Day, which was celebrated in the United Arab Emirates recently.

Speaking further on the issue of minority status to AMU, Khurshid said: “We have to understand that these institutions were set up with the aim to help the disadvantaged, and at that time the founder of the university set it up after looking at the education system of British so as to provide the best education to this disadvantaged lot. We have to respect that thought process because our Constitution has given that right to the minority and minority has the right to run its institute the way they want. No one can take away that right from them and if it is taken away then it will not be as if we will take away something from Muslims but we will let go of a very important part of the Constitution.”

The function in Sharjah, UAE, was organised by AMU Alumni Forum UAE and saw an attendance of around 900 former students. Khurshid was the chief Guest and Lt Gen (retired) Zameer Uddin Shah, former Vice Chancellor of AMU, was the guest of honour present among other dignitaries at the function.