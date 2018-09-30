Amul vice-chairman to ‘boycott’ PM Modi’s Anand event today

A cutout of PM Modi in Rajkot on Saturday. He will inaugurate the Mahatma Gandhi Museum in the district on Sunday. (Photo: Chirag Chotaliya) A cutout of PM Modi in Rajkot on Saturday. He will inaugurate the Mahatma Gandhi Museum in the district on Sunday. (Photo: Chirag Chotaliya)

Accusing the BJP of hijacking the Amul Dairy event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to unveil Rs 1,500 crore worth of projects and address a gathering of farmers, the vice-chairman of Amul, Rajendrasinh Parmar, on Saturday said that he would boycott the programme near Anand on Sunday.

“I will be boycotting the event,” said Parmar, who is also a Congress MLA from Borsad Assembly constituency.

When asked the reason for the boycott, he told The Sunday Express, “It does not look like a function organised by Amul Dairy. It now seems like a political function where one political party (BJP) is running the show. In the past, several Congress prime ministers have visited Amul Dairy, but flag of one political party was never used. The management of Amul has no idea of the function and it is the political party that is in charge.”

When asked if he was invited for the event, Parmar replied in the affirmative. “Few other members of board of directors might also boycott tomorrow’s event,” he said, when asked if other members of the board were considering to stay away. He, however, did not name the other directors.

While the chairman of Amul Dairy Ramsinh Parmar could not be reached for comments, a senior official of Amul Dairy said they were expecting over 90,000 farmers to turn up at Mogar where Modi will address them. “I am not aware of the boycott. The event is expected to be a grand one. We are expecting more than 90,000 farmers. All arrangements have been made,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

PM Modi is expected to launch a slew of projects, including a 1,000 tonne per month chocolate plant, a take-home-ration plant of 600 tonne per day capacity and a ready-to-use therapeutic food plant having a capacity of 600 metric tonne per month.

These three plants are at the Mogar complex of Amul and entail an investment of Rs 300 crore. Apart from this, he will also lay the “e-foundation stone of Amul’s first dairy plant in Kolkata. He will also inaugurate a few other dairy projects, an incubation centre and a solar cooperative. Anand is one of the three venues where PM Modi will be visiting on Sunday. He will also be travelling to Anjar in Kutch and Rajkot the same day.

