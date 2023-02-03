Amul milk to be dearer by Rs 3, prices unchanged in Gujarat

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Friday increased the price of milk sold under the brand Amul by Rs 3 in all markets, except Gujarat, with immediate effect.

In a statement issued to all Amul Milk retailers, consumers and distributors on Thursday, the GCMMF said, “We would like to inform you that the price of Amul Pouch Milk (all variants) has been revised upwards with effect from the night dispatch of February 2, 2023.”

The price of one litre of Amul Gold has been revised to Rs 66 while Amul Taaza is now priced at Rs 54 per litre, Amul cow milk at Rs 56 per litre and Amul A2 Buffalo milk at Rs 70 per litre. According to a senior GCMMF officer, the decision was taken to meet the increasing allied costs of operation and production of milk.

The decision to increase the costs in Gujarat will be taken in due course, the officer said. The GCMMF has also left the price of milk unchanged in Vizag, Patna and Srinagar as of now.