Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Tuesday

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has increased the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre in all markets across India. The new prices will be effective from Tuesday.

This is the second time this fiscal that the price of milk is being hiked. In June 2021, GCMMF raised the price by Rs 2 per litre. The dairy cooperative defended its decision on Monday by stating, “The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into 4% increase in MRP which is much lower than average food inflation.”

In the Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets of Gujarat, Amul Gold will now cost Rs 30 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will cost Rs 24 per 500 ml and Amul Shakti will be sold at Rs 27 per 500ml. “This price hike is being done due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, cattle feeding cost, thus overall cost of operation and production of milk has increased. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ price in the range of Rs 35 to Rs 40 per kg fat which is more than 5% over previous year,” the release added.

“Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers. The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production,” the GCMMF stated.