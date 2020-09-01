Amul Dairy director board polls: Congress wins 8 out of 11 seats

With around 1,050 registered voters, the elections held on Saturday had seen a voter turnout of 99.71%. (Representational)

The Congress party has won eight out of 11 seats in the elections to the board of directors representing the 11 blocks of the Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited, popularly known as Amul Dairy. The elections were held on Saturday after the stipulated period of five years.

In the counting of votes conducted on Monday at the Amul Dairy Society department campus, BJP MLA from Matar Kesarisinh Solanki lost to Sanjay Patel, who had contested against him in the 2017 Assembly polls. Congress MLA from Anand Kanti Sodha Parmar won with 41 votes while Borsad MLA of Congress party Rajendrasinh Parmar, who is also the vice-chairman of Amul, won the Borsad-Anklav seat. The other winners from the Congress included Sita Parmar in Khambhat, Vipul Patel in Petlad, Ghela Zala in Kathlal, Rajesh Pathak in Balasinor and Gautam Chauhan from Mahemdavad.

In Anand block, Kanti Sodha Parmar won 41 out of a total of 107 votes — three of these votes were rejected. Other candidates including BJP MLA from Umreth Govind Parmar got 37, Bharat Solanki got 24 and Natwarsinh Chauhan and Shiva Parmar got one vote each.

In Khambhat, Sita Parmar got 73 out of 98 votes– one vote was rejected. The other candidate Hiranakshi Patel got 14 votes and Daksha Patel got 10 votes.

Rajendrasinh Parmar’s victory in Borsad was an all-out win for the Congress as the veteran leader bagged all the 93 votes cast in the Borsad block. In Petlad, 91 votes were cast, of which three votes were rejected. Vipul Patel won with 45 votes out of the other 90 votes, registering his win. BJP suffered a defeat in Matar with MLA Kesarisinh Solanki’s rival Sanjay Patel winning 47 of the 88 votes cast. Solanki got 26 votes, while another candidate Dhiru Chavda got 14 votes and one vote was rejected.

In Balasinor block, former BJP MLA Rajesh Pathak won with 62 votes out of a total of 86 votes. Of the 98 votes cast in Kathalal, Congress’ Ghela Zala won with 48 votes, while other candidates Rajesh Zala and Shana Sodha Parmar and Rajendra Patel got 28, 19 votes and 3 votes respectively.

In Mahemdavad, former Congress MLA Gautam Chauhan has won with 50 of 97 votes while the other candidate Bhagwansinh Chauhan got 26 votes and Ramsinh Jala got 21 votes.

In Kapadvanj, Shardaben Patel won with 52 of 100 votes. In Nadiad, Vipul Patel got 58 of 100 votes. There were 88 votes in Virpur constituency, of which Shabhesinh Parmar won with 41 votes. Another candidate Raghusinh Parmar got 33 votes and Jashubhai Patel got 14 votes.

