Amul begins sale of camel milk in select Gujarat markets

Three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounted the benefits of “camel milk” at a public event in Anand, the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF) on Tuesday announced the launch of “Amul Camel Milk” in select markets of Gujarat which include Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Kutch.

Sourced from camel-breeders in Kutch district, the milk will be available in a 500 ml PET bottles and is priced at Rs 50.

The milk has a shelf-life of three days and needs refrigeration, stated an official release from the GCMMF. Amul had earlier introduced camel milk chocolate.

During his visit to Amul Dairy in September last year, Prime Minister Modi had claimed that he was ridiculed for calling camel’s milk nutritious several years ago, and that now camel’s milk was not only being used in making chocolates but was also fetching double the price for farmers when compared to cow’s milk.

The Indian Express had later reported that the GCMMF was planning to launch the camel milk during Diwali 2018 and a processing unit to process 20,000 litres of camel milk has been set up at Bhuj.

Officials of Sarhad Dairy that collects camel milk in Kutch said that at present, cow milk fetches Rs 28-30 per litre for the milk producer, while camel’s milk fetches Rs 50-55 per litre in Gujarat.