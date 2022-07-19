Amul achieves group turnover of Rs 61,000 crore

Riding on the back of rapid post-pandemic recovery in out-of-home consumption and demand from travel and hospitality segment, Amul achieved a group turnover of Rs 61,000 crore in 2021-’22.

At the 48th Annual General Body Meeting of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) — the organisation that owns and markets products under brand Amul — on Tuesday, Shamalbhai Patel, chairman, GCMMF, informed that the co-operative body achieved 18.46 per cent growth in turnover in 2021-22, stated an official release. The group turnover of GCMMF also includes turnover of its 18 milk cooperative unions.

“Over the past 12 years, our milk procurement has increased by a phenomenal 190 per cent. This impressive growth was a result of the high milk procurement price – which has increased by 143 per cent during this 12 year period – paid to our farmer-members. The highly remunerative price helped us retain farmers’ interest in milk production and better returns from dairying have motivated them to enhance their investments in this sector,” Patel added.

The chairman a new dairy plant, with an investment of Rs 500 crore, will come up in Rajkot, while in the next two years, large dairy plants will also come up in Baghpat, near Delhi, Varanasi, Rohtak and Kolkata.

Vice-Chairman of GCMMF, Valamji Humbal, stated that Amul was working on a technology which can store perishable Indian milk-based sweets and desserts for up to 45 days and beyond.

“As out-of-home consumption returns to normalcy, restaurants are witnessing higher footfalls, travel and tourism has resumed and so have functions and gatherings. The combined impact of all these factors is resulting in high growth,” said RS Sodhi, managing director, GCMMF.

“Our milk-based beverages business grew by 36 per cent in value terms, despite the peak summer season of 2021 being impacted by the second wave of Covid. Our ice-cream business also saw a sharp revival with a more than 50 per cent value growth in 2022. Our flagship brand Amul Butter grew by 17 per cent, while our ghee business grew by more than 19 per cent… We achieved 17 per cent value growth in Amul long life milk, 44 per cent value growth in Amul cream, 24 per cent value growth in Amul dahi, 18 per cent value growth in fresh buttermilk and impressive 12 per cent value growth in our largest product category, Amul fresh milk,” Sodhi added.

Amul also plans to launch organic vegetables and fruits in the market. Special testing labs will be set up by Amul across India to enable all farmers involved in organic and natural farming to test their farm produce at reliable and affordable rates, the release added.