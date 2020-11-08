AMU violence: Sharjeel Usmani externed from Aligarh under Goondas Act

Calling the invocation of the Goondas Act against him “absurd”, Usmani told The Sunday Express that his lawyer received the notice on October 26.

The Aligarh district administration has issued an externment order against Aligarh Muslim University student Sharjeel Usmani, banning his stay in the district for six months under the UP Control of Goondas Act.

Usmani (23) was booked in four cases at the Civil Lines police station in Aligarh in December last year following a clash between AMU students, police and paramilitary forces in the university during a demonstration against the amended citizenship law and police action on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus.

“As per report submitted by in charge of Civil Lines police station which has gone through Aligarh SSP, it has been made clear that Sharjeel Usmani comes under the category of a goonda under section 2 of the UP Control Of Goondas Act. This person is reckless and a threat for the public. Hence, people are scared of giving evidence against him. He is a dangerous goonda. His acts are dangerous to the properties of common people,” stated the order, dated October 20 and issued by Additional District Magistrate (City) Rakesh Kumar Malpani.

“The prosecution stressed on the number of cases lodged against him in one year… The prosecution argued that 2019, there are four cases against him… It makes it clear that the accused is used to committing crimes… Hence, he should be externed from the district,” the order stated.

Usmani was booked in four cases under IPC sections for rioting, attempt to murder, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, promoting enmity between groups, besides those under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Calling the invocation of the Goondas Act against him “absurd”, Usmani told The Sunday Express that his lawyer received the notice on October 26. “Invoking the Goondas Act against me is absurd. The law is for criminals who are repeatedly involved in criminal activities for a long period of time. All the four cases against me are registered within a period of 10 days, and prior to that I have no cases against me in any city in India…”

