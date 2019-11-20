AMU students: Had govt maintained same vigil in 1992, Babri Masjid wouldn’t have been demolished

At a public gathering held to debate the Ayodhya verdict, a section of students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), while lauding the government for taking all precautionary steps before the judgment, said had the authorities maintained the same vigil earlier, neither the Babri Masjid would have been demolished in 1992 nor innocent people massacred.

Calling the judgment “paradoxical”, English department student Shahidul Islam said the verdict was given keeping in mind of majoritarian view of the people and not per the law of this country. “It’s very unfortunate that only Muslims were asked to maintain peace. They were being asked by different pressure groups that you have to accept the judgment,” Shahidul said.

In its November 9 judgment in the decades-old dispute, the Supreme Court ordered handing over of the entire disputed 2.77 acres to the Hindu side, while holding that the placing of the idols at the site in 1949 was a “desecration”, terming its demolition in 1992 illegal and saying there was no evidence of the Babri Masjid having been built after demolishing a temple. The Muslim side was awarded a 5-acre plot within Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.

Last week, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Jamiat-ulama-i-Hind said they would file review petitions on the Supreme Court judgment and would not accept the 5-acre plot awarded by a five-judge Bench in lieu of the disputed site.

A student of the AMU sociology department, Nihad, who hails from Kerala, pointed out that it was the British who made it a Hindu-Muslim issue and blamed the Congress for opening the locks of the Babri masjid.

Mohammad Kumail Haide, an LLB student, said while the 1045-page verdict began by saying that faith and belief cannot be the basis of judgment, it was made on the basis of faith.

“The report does not disclose the name of the judge who authored the judgment. It begins by saying that faith and belief cannot be the basis of judgment, but only facts and evidence can be. However the judgment was made on the basis of faith,” he said.

“The SC says that planting of idols in 1949 and demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 was ‘egregious violation of the rule of law’, yet the judgment was in favour of the people who demolished or supported the demolition,” Haide further said.