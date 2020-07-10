AMU student leader held for clash with police last December

Aligarh Additional SP (Crime) Arvind Chauhan said the 23-year-old was arrested for his alleged role in a clash between police and AMU students in December. (Representational) Aligarh Additional SP (Crime) Arvind Chauhan said the 23-year-old was arrested for his alleged role in a clash between police and AMU students in December. (Representational)

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student leader Sharjeel Usmani was arrested on Wednesday night and sent to jail for 14 days after he was produced before a local court on Thursday. He was picked up by a joint team of Aligarh and UP Anti-Terrorist Squad from Azamgarh in connection with cases registered over a clash between students and police in AMU in December last year.

Aligarh Additional SP (Crime) Arvind Chauhan said the 23-year-old was arrested for his alleged role in a clash between police and AMU students in December.

“He was wanted in more than one case registered at Civil Lines police station for incidents on AMU campus in December. He is accused of instigating students to attack police. He is also accused of throwing stones at policemen. He has been booked under several IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder),” said Chauhan. Speaking to The Indian Express, Sharjeel’s father Tariq Usmani alleged that the police did not let them know about his son’s whereabouts for 24 hours.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.