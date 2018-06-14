AMU student gets showcause notice for ‘drinking alcohol at iftaar’

Aligarh Muslim University Aligarh Muslim University

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) authorities on Tuesday issued a showcause notice to an undergraduate student for purportedly consuming alcohol at an iftaar party, a video of which went viral on Facebook. The alleged incident took place ten days ago in Delhi where the student went to meet her friends, two of whom are AMU alumni.

“As it was a sensitive matter and hurting religious sentiments, the proctor office served a showcause notice to the girl. In case the administration does not find her reply satisfactory, the disciplinary committee might take necessary action,” university public relation in-charge M Shafey Kidwai said. The student was given a week’s time to reply, he said.

Kidwai said that in the video the student was purpotedly seen consuming beer while her friends were allegedly raising a distorted version of a religious slogan.

The university did not identify the student.

