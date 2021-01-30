AMU student externed from Aligarh under Goondas Act

A police officer said chargesheets had been filed in two cases while the investigation was on in the rest.

The Aligarh district administration has issued an externment order against Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student leader Arif Tyagi, banning him from the district for six months under the UP Control of Goondas Act. The order was issued last week but Tyagi on Friday said that he received it two days ago.

Six cases were lodged against the 27-year-old final-year postgraduate student at the Civil Lines police station between 2018 and 2020 on several charges, including under IPC Section 153A (promoting enmity between two groups). A police officer said chargesheets had been filed in two cases while the investigation was on in the rest.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Aligarh City, Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said the Goonda Act was invoked based on the cases lodged against him.

Tyagi has not yet obtained bail in the six cases, he said.

“Invoking Goonda Act against students and issuing an externment order are absolute harassment meted out by the district administration and police. All cases were lodged against me while I was protesting on the AMU campus. The protests were related to several issues, including the presence of a portrait of Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah at AMU students’ union office and against the CAA and the NRC. I got to know about the cases after I received a show-cause notice from the district administration asking why I should not be externed from the district,” said Tyagi, who has unsuccessfully contested the elections for the post of vice-president of the students’ union.

He added, “I have filed a petition before the Aligarh Commissioner against the externment order. If needed, I will also move the Allahabad High Court for justice.”

The Aligarh police report seeking to banish Tyagi says he is “reckless and frightful, and is a threat to the public”.