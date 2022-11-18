AMU student assaulted with cricket bat, one booked

An Aligarh Muslim University student struck another on the head with a cricket bat after a disagreement during a match and has been taken into custody, police said Thursday.

The assailant, Shobhit Singh, has been booked for attempted murder while the victim, Sajid Hussain from J&K was admitted to hospital in critical condition. He is now stable.

Aligarh Police said the 2nd-year B.Tech students knew each other and stayed in the same hostel. The incident on Wednesday followed a previous altercation between the two, in which Shobhit allegedly threatened Sajid. In a Hindi statement posted on Twitter, Aligarh Police said: “…the attacking student was immediately taken into custody. Legal action has been taken by registering a case. The situation at the spot is peaceful.”

Police officer Shwetabh Pandey said: “Both students were playing cricket…When the ball went near the boundary, they disagreed over whether it was a four or not. In the fight, Shobhit had hit Sajid’s head with a cricket bat.”

AMU students protested in the aftermath of the incident. The J&K Students’ Association demanded Shobhit’s rustication.

AMU Proctor Wasim Ali said: “Sajid is stable and able to speak. There was an altercation between the two…mentioned in an office memo suspending Shobhit.”