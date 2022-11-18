scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

AMU student assaulted with cricket bat, one booked

The assailant, Shobhit Singh, has been booked for attempted murder while the victim, Sajid Hussain from J&K was admitted to hospital in critical condition. He is now stable.

AMU students protested in the aftermath of the incident.

An Aligarh Muslim University student struck another on the head with a cricket bat after a disagreement during a match and has been taken into custody, police said Thursday.

Aligarh Police said the 2nd-year B.Tech students knew each other and stayed in the same hostel. The incident on Wednesday followed a previous altercation between the two, in which Shobhit allegedly threatened Sajid. In a Hindi statement posted on Twitter, Aligarh Police said: “…the attacking student was immediately taken into custody. Legal action has been taken by registering a case. The situation at the spot is peaceful.”

Police officer Shwetabh Pandey said: “Both students were playing cricket…When the ball went near the boundary, they disagreed over whether it was a four or not. In the fight, Shobhit had hit Sajid’s head with a cricket bat.”

AMU students protested in the aftermath of the incident. The J&K Students’ Association demanded Shobhit’s rustication.

AMU Proctor Wasim Ali said: “Sajid is stable and able to speak. There was an altercation between the two…mentioned in an office memo suspending Shobhit.”

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 04:00:58 am
Live Blog

