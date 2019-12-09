AMU student, alumnus booked for online post on Advani, Babri demolition

Senior BJP leader L K Advani (File Photo) Senior BJP leader L K Advani (File Photo)

A former and a current Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students have been booked for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups by sharing an “objectionable” post on social media about senior BJP leader L K Advani and the Babri mosque demolition.

Former AMU student Sharjeel Usmani and Talha Mannan Khan, an MA (Education) student, have been booked under IPC section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and section 67 of the Information Technology Act. The FIR was lodged on Friday.

The complaint was lodged by one Prateek Chauhan, who claims to be the district spokesperson for BJP Yuva Morcha (Aligarh). “I saw a post on Facebook which showed the country’s former home minister L K Advani has been given the shape of the Babri mosque which is objectionable and disrespects him.

The Facebook post says that on December 6, a meeting on the Babri mosque issue will be organised at 6 pm at Kennedy lawn. This meeting is intended to provoke youngsters and disturb the law and order situation during the meeting…” said the complaint.

Station House Officer (SHO), Civil Lines in Aligarh, Amit Kumar, said that an investigation was underway.

Shafe Kidwai, in charge of public relations of AMU, said that after the university administration learnt about the meeting, they persuaded the students to not hold it. “The meeting was not held because the turnout was not good and because we spoke to the students to not hold it,” said Kidwai.

