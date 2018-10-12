AMU issues notice to nine Kashmiri students for attempt to hold slain militant Mannan Wani’s funeral prayer

Mannan Bashir Wani, who was enrolled as a PhD scholar with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), joined militant ranks in January this year. (File/Representational Image) Mannan Bashir Wani, who was enrolled as a PhD scholar with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), joined militant ranks in January this year. (File/Representational Image)

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Friday issued notices to nine Kashmiri students for allegedly trying to conduct ‘namaz-e-janaza’ (funeral prayers) on the campus following the death of PhD scholar-turned-militant Mannan Bashir Wani in North Kashmir on Thursday.

A native of Kupwara in J&K, research scholar Wani was expelled from AMU in January this year after he appeared in a photograph on social media with a message claiming he has joined militant organisation Hizbul Mujahideen.

“A three-member committee, including two assistant proctors and a deputy proctor, has also been formed to prepare a report into the matter. Action would be taken against students on the basis of inquiry report,” AMU’s public relation in-charge, M Shafey Kidwai said.

On Thursday, as news of Wani’s death reached AMU, Kashmiri students through social media made a call to students from Kashmir to assemble near the university’s library.

Kidwai said, after coming to know that Kashmiri students are planning to hold ‘namaz-e-janaza’ of Mannan Wani, a group of students including former ex-student rushed near the library. They tried to convince Kashmiri students who were around 50-60 in numbers not to take out the funeral prayer stating it will bring bad reputation to the university. Few students agreed but many were adamant.

AMU’s proctoral team also reached the spot in order to convince the students. Later, internal security guard used mild force to disperse the crowd.

“Disciplinary action has been initiated against nine Kashmiri students by issuing notices to them,” Kidwai added.

“A three-member committee has been directed to submit report within 72 hours. The committee is presently examining footage of CCTV installed at the AMU campus to identify other students who attempted to take out ‘namaz e janaza’, ” said Kidwai, adding no police case has been filed into the matter.

