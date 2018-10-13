AMU students face sedition charge after funeral prayer bid for militant killed in J&K

Wani, who was enrolled as a PhD scholar with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), joined militant ranks in January this year. (File/Representational Image) Wani, who was enrolled as a PhD scholar with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), joined militant ranks in January this year. (File/Representational Image)

Police in Aligarh have invoked several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including one related to sedition, in their FIR against two named and several unidentified Kashmiri students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) who allegedly tried to conduct namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayers) on the campus following the killing of PhD student-turned-militant Mannan Bashir Wani in north Kashmir Thursday.

A resident of Kupwara in J&K, Wani was expelled from AMU in January this year after he appeared in a photograph on social media with a message claiming he had joined militant organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. Aligarh Civil Lines SHO Vinod Kumar said: “FIR has been filed on a complaint of police sub-inspector Israr Ahmed who collected information about yesterday’s incident through his source. The two Kashmiri students, who are named in the FIR, are Waseem Ayub Malik and Abdul Hafeez Meer. Other unnamed students are also from Kashmir. As per FIR, Kashmiri students of AMU on Thursday raised slogans of ‘azadi, azadi’ on the campus. They also raised slogans against the country while showing support to a terrorist.”

Also Read | Scholar-turned-militant among two killed in J&K encounter

According to the SHO, the FIR has been filed under IPC sections including 147 (rioting), 124A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration).

“We are presently in coordination with AMU administration and will also seek footage of CCTVs installed on the campus to identify the other accused. So far, no one has been arrested and an investigation into the case has begun,” the SHO said.

Also Read | From Sainik School to Hizbul Mujahideen—the journey of Manaan Wani

Meanwhile, the AMU Friday issued notice to nine Kashmiri students for allegedly trying to conduct namaz-e-janaza on the campus. A three-member committee, including two assistant proctors and a deputy proctor, has been formed to submit a report.

“Disciplinary action has been initiated against nine Kashmiri students by issuing notices to them. So far, nine Kashmiri students have been identified and the committee is presently examining footage of CCTV installed at the AMU campus to identify other students who attempted to take out the namaz-e-janaza,” said AMU public relation in-charge M Shafey Kidwai.

AMU registrar Abdul Hamid said the committee has been directed to submit its report within 72 hours. “Action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report and reply filed by the students,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App