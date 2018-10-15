AMU’s Kashmiri students protest against sedition charges, alleged harassment

The protesting students said in their memorandum that if the sedition charges were not withdrawn, more than 1,200 Kashmiri students would leave the campus. (File photo) The protesting students said in their memorandum that if the sedition charges were not withdrawn, more than 1,200 Kashmiri students would leave the campus. (File photo)

Kashmiri students studying at the Aligarh Muslim University organised a protest march on the campus Monday against slapping of sedition charges on their three peers and alleged harassment by local authorities.

The students marched from the Sir Syed Gate to the office of Vice Chancellor Prof. Tariq Mansoor.

Five of the protesting students met the university registrar Abdul Hamid and handed over a memorandum alleging that they were living in a state of constant fear.

On Saturday, sedition cases were registered against the three students for allegedly raising “anti-India” slogans and trying to hold a prayer meeting for Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manan Bashir Wani, a aluminous of the varsity who was killed in an encounter with the security forces in north Kashmir, officials had said.

“Police filed an FIR against Wasim Malik, Abdul Mir and one unnamed person. They have been identified on the basis of a video recording,” Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Sahni had said.

The protesting students said in their memorandum Monday that if the sedition charges were not withdrawn, more than 1,200 Kashmiri students would leave the campus on October 17 after presenting their case during the alumni meet on October 16, as part of the Sir Syed Day celebration.

AMU registrar Abdul Hamid told mediapersons, “We have made it clear that no innocent person is going to be harassed. Any punitive action would be taken only after we receive the report of a three-member enquiry committee headed by AMU proctor Prof Mohsin Khan.”

He said there would be no witch-hunt against any student.

