AMU revokes suspension of Kashmiri students charged with sedition

Aligarh Muslim University PRO Omar Peerzada (Source: Twitter/ANI) Aligarh Muslim University PRO Omar Peerzada (Source: Twitter/ANI)

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration on Tuesday revoked the suspension of the two Kashmiri students, who were earlier charged with sedition along with another student, ANI reported. The three students were booked on Friday for allegedly raising “anti-India” slogans and trying to hold ‘namaz-e-janaza’ (prayer meeting) for Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manan Bashir Wani who was killed in a gun battle with security forces in north Kashmir’s Handwara district.

“A three-member committee had been constituted to look into the matter, which concluded that the ‘suspension will be harsh for their act and conduct’. Based on the evidence found by the committee it was decided that the suspension order be revoked,” Aligarh Muslim University PRO Omar Peerzada told ANI.

On Monday, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had demanded the withdrawal of sedition charges against the three students while also asking the Centre to intervene in the matter. The AMU students also staged a protest in the campus, with over 1,200 Kashmiri students threatening to leave for their homes on October 17, if the sedition charges against the three were not dropped.

READ | AMU students face sedition charge after funeral prayer bid for militant killed in J&K

The students also handed over a letter to the Proctor of AMU, stating that “no prayers or any relevant activity was observed” and they strongly condemn the “fabricated allegations and a systematic vilification campaign” against the students and the university.

The students also said that the cases laid against them threaten to jeoperdize their career and that they are law abiding people and did not breach the guaranteed freedom of speech, or act.

Twenty-seven-year-old Wani, who was pursuing a PhD course in allied geology at the AMU, had quit the university and joined militant ranks in January this year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd