‘Hypocrisy is a disease’: Amruta Fadnavis attacks Shiv Sena on tree felling for Thackeray memorial

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta on Sunday called out the Shiv Sena for allegedly allowing the cutting of 1,000 trees for a Bal Thackeray memorial in Auragabad months after opposing the decision to fell trees at Aarey colony in Mumbai.

Amruta Fadnavis tweeted a news clipping of a Times of India report that claimed the Sena-controlled Aurangabad Municipal corportation wants to chop down 1,000 trees for a memorial dedicated to the party patriach in Priyadarshini Park. The memorial will comprise a garden along with a statue of the Bal Thackeray, the report said.

“‘Hypocrisy is a disease ! Get well soon @ShivSena ‘ ! Tree cutting – at ur convenience or allowing tree cutting only when you earn commission – unpardonable sins !!,” she said in the tweet.

However, Aurangabad Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, in a media statement, claimed his administration would not allow trees to be cut for the Thackeray memorial.

“We are going to ensure that no trees are cut for the construction of the memorial,” he said.

The statement was posted from @ShivsenaComms, the official handle of the Thackeray-led party’s communication cell.

The Sena had opposed cutting of trees for the Metro Line 3 car shed in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony citing environmental concerns, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in one of his first major decisions after taking over as head of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, had issued a stay on the work.

