If anyone thinks I made some mistake, I apologise: Amruta Fadnavis for selfie on cruise

Amruta Fadnavis whose selfie aboard a cruise whipped up a controversy apologised on Monday though she felt she wasn’t at a dangerous spot, reported news agency PTI. In a video that went viral on social media on Sunday, Amruta, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is seen sitting on the edge of the ship and clicking selfies.

“The spot where I clicked selfie was not dangerous because there were two more steps below,” she told a Marathi news channel today. “If anyone thinks I have made some mistake, then I apologise for it,” she said. She also cautioned the youth to “not take excessive risk to take a selfie.”

#WATCH: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, being cautioned by security personnel onboard India’s first domestic cruise Angria. She had crossed the safety range of the cruise ship. pic.twitter.com/YYc47gLkHd — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

In a video released by news agency ANI Sunday, a security officer can be seen cautioning Fadnavis who was sitting close to the luxury cruise’s railing, allegedly beyond the safety range. She, however, ignored the warning and started clicking a selfie against the backdrop of the sea. Devendra Fadanvis was also aboard the luxury liner.

The luxury liner Angriya was flagged off by Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday at Victoria Docks. The country’s first domestic cruise service will run four times a week between Goa and Mumbai. The commercial launch of the ship will start from October 24. The cruise, which has six decks and 104 cabins, can ferry 399 passengers at a time. The price of a one-way ticket ranges between Rs 7,000 to Rs 12,000.

