Despite big scheme, just 3 out of 10 city homes linked to sewers

A parliamentary committee recommended that the Ministry set up a database of existing sewerage network, functional status and household connectivity gaps, and carry out periodic assessments. (File)

Only about 30 per cent of urban households under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the Centre’s flagship civic infrastructure scheme, have sewerage connection, read a report presented by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday.

Of the 11.32 crore urban households, as per the City Water Balance Plans (2025), only 3.44 crore had sewerage connections, while 2.84 crore have septage systems.

“The data also revealed significant inter-State variations in sanitation infrastructure, with Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar reporting a greater dependence on septage systems than on sewer networks,” the report read.

Under AMRUT (2015-2021, covering 500 cities) and AMRUT 2.0 (from 2021 till now, covering all cities), a total of 7.4 crore urban households have been connected to sewerage and septage systems, the report further read.